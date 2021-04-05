Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 5, 2021

Scene & Heard

Nina Turner Announces Big First Quarter Fundraising Haul

Posted By on Mon, Apr 5, 2021 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY SEN. NINA TURNER
  • Courtesy Sen. Nina Turner

Nina Turner, widely considered to be one of two frontrunners in the race to replace Marcia Fudge in Ohio's 11th congressional district, announced that she raised $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, for a total campaign haul of $2.2 million. So far, more than 77,000 individual donors from all 50 states and Washington D.C. have contributed to her campaign.

In a media conference call, Turner said that the significant fundraising, fueled by grassroots donations in the final days of March, demonstrated that she has the clout to build a broad coalition and win the race.



Ohio, in fact, was not the state with the most contributions to the Turner campaign. That distinction is held by California. Turner said that given her national reputation from her activist work, it's natural that donations would be coming in from outside the district. And she said that this was not inappropriate. As a congressperson, she said, she intends to fight not only for the 11th district, but for residents across Ohio and across the country.

"It's a combination of the local and national support, and the push from the grassroots, that allowed us not only to meet, but exceed our [fundraising] goals," she said. 

Contributions averaged $28, Turner said, indicating support at the grassroots level. A campaign press release noted that the professions most represented among donors were teachers, retail workers and healthcare workers.

"When I think about the money invested in this campaign," Turner said, "I know that every $3, $11 or even $27 is money that folks could have been spending on other things they need, whether that's a tank of gas or a meal. Our campaign does not take lightly these donations, and the sacrifices that people are making to turbo-boost this campaign." 

Turner also said that with the high-profile endorsements last week from Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and councilman Blaine Griffin (widely considered Kevin Kelley's heir apparent as City Council President), she is proving that the "progressive vs. establishment" narrative between her and opponent Shontel Brown is too reductive.

"There are seven people in the race, and I know that people want to narrow it down to two, but I want to acknowledge that," she said, when a question on the subject was posed on the call. "It was a false narrative, and the endorsement of the Mayor and Councilman Griffin just reinforced that. Things are not just as cut and dry as who's on the progressive side and who's on the neoliberal or more moderate side. It's about forging bridges, and the complexities of the needs in this community."

Turner said that her background of fighting for causes that people care about will give her a broad spectrum of support and said that in congress her focus will be on fighting for policies that change the material conditions of people in the 11th district and nationwide.

When asked about President Joe Biden's recent American Rescue Plan, she characterized it as a good start, but said more will have to be done to stand up for poor and working people.

"Obviously I would have liked to see the $15 minimum wage in there," she said. "That's the floor, not the ceiling."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Black Keys' Drummer Patrick Carney Will Take John Adams' Place in the Bleachers to Drum for the Home Opener Read More

  2. Landry M. Simmons, the Republican Candidate for Cleveland Mayor, Wants to Get Rid of the Consent Decree Read More

  3. Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines May Block Infection As Well As Disease Read More

  4. Cleveland Clinic to be First U.S. Site of IBM "Quantum Computer" for Advanced Healthcare Research Read More

  5. Ohio Announces All Herpes Cases in Columbus to Be Referred to as Husted Herpes, Just for Geographic Specificity Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation