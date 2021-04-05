Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 5, 2021

Scene & Heard

Shontel Brown Announces $640,000 in First Quarter Fundraising

Posted By on Mon, Apr 5, 2021 at 3:44 PM

Cuyahoga County Dems Chair Shontel Brown - CUYAHOGA COUNTY COUNCIL
  • Cuyahoga County Council
  • Cuyahoga County Dems Chair Shontel Brown
Cuyahoga County Councilwoman and Chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Shontel Brown announced a first quarter fundraising total of $640,000 as she campaigns to replace Marcia Fudge in the 11th congressional district. Brown has now raised $680,000 since entering the race late last year.

Brown is backed by Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and a number of local labor unions, including the United Auto Workers and the Iron Workers.



“I am grateful to the thousands of people who have contributed to our campaign,” said Brown, in a statement provided to the media. “I’ve always focused on making a difference in people’s lives, which is why I helped pass a resolution that classified racism as a public health crisis and got funding for Wi-Fi hotspots during COVID so kids could have school online. I am running for Congress to lead Northeast Ohio’s economic recovery - and to partner with the Biden Administration to get it done.”

Brown's fundraising announcement arrived shortly after her top competitor in the race, former state senator Nina Turner, announced first quarter fundraising of $1.5 million. Turner's national profile contributed to her significant contributions.

Brown, like Marcia Fudge and Stephanie Tubbs-Jones before here, got her political start in Warrensville Heights. She represents that community and a number of other East Side suburbs on county council. She is considered the "establishment" front-runner in the congressional race. In early campaign materials, Brown has cited the favorability of moderate Democratic candidates like Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton among Northeast Ohio voters.

Nina Turner, in recent comments, suggested that the "establishment vs. progressive" narrative is too reductive.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Coming Soon: Acqua di Luca, a Seafood-Focused Italian Eatery from the Owners of Luca and Luca West Read More

  2. If Cleveland.com Butchers These Dumb Internet Memes One More Time, I'm Gonna Read More

  3. Nina Turner Announces Big First Quarter Fundraising Haul Read More

  4. Two Men Indicted for Double Homicide at My Friends Restaurant Read More

  5. DeWine: No Capacity Limits for Outdoor Events Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation