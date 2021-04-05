Shontel Brown Announces $640,000 in First Quarter Fundraising

Cuyahoga County Council

Cuyahoga County Dems Chair Shontel Brown

Cuyahoga County Councilwoman and Chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Shontel Brown announced a first quarter fundraising total of $640,000 as she campaigns to replace Marcia Fudge in the 11th congressional district. Brown has now raised $680,000 since entering the race late last year.Brown is backed by Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and a number of local labor unions, including the United Auto Workers and the Iron Workers.“I am grateful to the thousands of people who have contributed to our campaign,” said Brown, in a statement provided to the media. “I’ve always focused on making a difference in people’s lives, which is why I helped pass a resolution that classified racism as a public health crisis and got funding for Wi-Fi hotspots during COVID so kids could have school online. I am running for Congress to lead Northeast Ohio’s economic recovery - and to partner with the Biden Administration to get it done.”Brown's fundraising announcement arrived shortly after her top competitor in the race, former state senator Nina Turner, announced first quarter fundraising of $1.5 million. Turner's national profile contributed to her significant contributions.Brown, like Marcia Fudge and Stephanie Tubbs-Jones before here, got her political start in Warrensville Heights. She represents that community and a number of other East Side suburbs on county council. She is considered the "establishment" front-runner in the congressional race. In early campaign materials, Brown has cited the favorability of moderate Democratic candidates like Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton among Northeast Ohio voters.Nina Turner, in recent comments, suggested that the "establishment vs. progressive" narrative is too reductive.***