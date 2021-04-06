Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Scene & Heard

Dr. Amy Acton Announces She Will Not Be Running for Portman's U.S. Senate Seat

Posted By on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 2:58 PM

DR. ACTON ON MARCH 26/ THE OHIO CHANNEL
  • Dr. Acton on March 26/ The Ohio Channel

Former Ohio Health Director Amy Acton, who presided over the state's early rapid decline in coronavirus cases and served as both science teacher and soother in chief during daily press briefings alongside Gov. Mike DeWine, announced Tuesday that she will not be seeking the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Rob Portman.

In a prepared statement to the press, Acton said she was taking a step back from public life as she considered her next chapter, but wanted to celebrate the courage, compassion and resiliency of all Ohioans.



"While I am not entering the race for U.S. Senate, I recognize there is a genuine longing for a fresh approach to leadership that is honest, collaborative and empowering," she said. "Ohioans — do not accept anything less from your elected officials. Our leaders' words and actions matter. We must set the bar higher."

She said that as Ohio emerges from a pandemic that has touched everyone, we must endeavor to create a state that "ensures the enduring cultural values of kindness and justice for all."

Acton, whose star rose during the spring of 2020, resigned from her post late in the summer, as DeWine prepared to ease health restrictions and as opponents to the state's shutdown protested outside her home.

She took a job at the Columbus Foundation, where she'd been employed previously, as the director of a kindness initiative.

In the Ohio Senate race, she was pegged by many as a potential strong candidate in the Democratic primary. Without her in the race, congressman Tim Ryan is the only serious candidate, for now, on the Democratic side.

The Republican primary, on the other hand, is bursting forth with new entrants. Tuesday morning, Northeast Ohio luxury car dealer Bernie Moreno threw his hat in the ring.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. DeWine: No Capacity Limits for Outdoor Events Read More

  2. Coming Soon: Acqua di Luca, a Seafood-Focused Italian Eatery from the Owners of Luca and Luca West Read More

  3. Popular 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit Coming to Cleveland Read More

  4. If Cleveland.com Butchers These Dumb Internet Memes One More Time, I'm Gonna Read More

  5. Car Dealer, Blockchain Evangelist Bernie Moreno Launches U.S. Senate Bid, Promises to Fight Socialism and Cancel Culture Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation