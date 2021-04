Great Lakes Brewpub Reopens Again

click to enlarge Emanuel Wallace

Great Lakes is finally ready to welcome you, for real this time

BREWPUB INDOOR & OUTDOOR SEATING

Thursday: 4PM - 10PM (bar close tbd)

Friday - Saturday: 12PM - 10PM (bar close tbd)

Sunday: 12PM - 6PM (bar close at 6PM)

Chances are pretty good you haven't yet enjoyed the major renovations and menu revamps Great Lakes debuted after temporarily closing during the winter of 2019-2020.That's obviously because when the reborn space debuted, Covid quickly closed the doors again. But after some fits and starts, summer reopenings and winter reclosings, Great Lakes is officially open with limited hours as of today for the brewpub and sometime soon the full operation and menu will be available to Clevelanders. For now, you can enjoy some GLBC in person during the following days and times: