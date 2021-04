Nathan-Paul & the Admirables To Livestream Friday's Bop Stop Concert

In advance of the release of a new album due out this summer, the locally based jazz/funk act Nathan-Paul & the Admirables will livestream a concert from the Bop Stop on Friday.The Bop Stop partnered with Baldwin Wallace's Arts Management students for the show."Music is spiritual medicine. You can Zoomba to an Admirables show. You can sing-a-long. Your soul will be blessed,” says frontman Nathan-Paul Davis in a press release. “Life is hard, and death is easy, but fun is even easier at an Admirables show! Come as you are and join humanities party!"Donations will also be accepted through a Givebutter link that will be provided during the performance.