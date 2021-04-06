Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

C-Notes

Nathan-Paul & the Admirables To Livestream Friday's Bop Stop Concert

Posted By on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 2:32 PM

image.png
In advance of the release of a new album due out this summer, the locally based jazz/funk act Nathan-Paul & the Admirables will livestream a concert from the Bop Stop on Friday.

The Bop Stop partnered with Baldwin Wallace's Arts Management students for the show.



"Music is spiritual medicine. You can Zoomba to an Admirables show. You can sing-a-long. Your soul will be blessed,” says frontman Nathan-Paul Davis in a press release. “Life is hard, and death is easy, but fun is even easier at an Admirables show! Come as you are and join humanities party!"

The Nathan-Paul & the Admirables concert begins at 8 p.m. on the Bop Stop’s Facebook page.

Donations will also be accepted through a Givebutter link that will be provided during the performance.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Nathan Paul & The Admirables, Bop Stop

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Coming Soon: Acqua di Luca, a Seafood-Focused Italian Eatery from the Owners of Luca and Luca West Read More

  2. DeWine: No Capacity Limits for Outdoor Events Read More

  3. Popular 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit Coming to Cleveland Read More

  4. If Cleveland.com Butchers These Dumb Internet Memes One More Time, I'm Gonna Read More

  5. Ohio Politicians Condemned for Pandemic Comparisons to Nazi Germany Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation