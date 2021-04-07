Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Scene & Heard

Literary Cleveland to Publish Digital LGBTQ+ Anthology Friday in Conjunction with National Day of Silence

Posted By on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge LITERARY CLEVELAND
  • Literary Cleveland
In August, the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland's Eliana Turan wrote in these pages that Cleveland had become an epicenter of the nation's trans murder crisis. Eight trans women had been murdered in Cleveland in as many years, she observed, seven of whom were women of color.

Awareness and visibility are both critical in the struggle for trans rights, especially as state legislatures are working to strip them away.



Friday, in conjunction with a national Day of Silence to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ bullying and other forms of oppression, the local nonprofit Literary Cleveland will publish an online anthology featuring the poetry and essays of 14 local writers in the local trans and queer communities.

The anthology, "Breaking the Silence," is part of Literary Cleveland's efforts to amplify marginalized local narratives. It was the brainchild of a Literary Cleveland intern, Oberlin student Alexander Saint Franqui.

“There is power in sharing our stories because our stories make a difference,” said Franqui, in a press release. “From pain, to fear, to pleasure, to God, this anthology resists the temptation to reduce our community to a single narrative because there isn’t one. We struggle, but we also follow our passions, we find ourselves, we live, we love, we do it all in Northeast Ohio.”

A Zoom launch party and reading Friday at 7 p.m. will celebrate the digital publication. Registration is required. Literary Cleveland also noted that selections from the anthology will also be published in The Buckeye Flame and The Cleveland Street Chronicle.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Popular 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit Coming to Cleveland Read More

  2. Car Dealer, Blockchain Evangelist Bernie Moreno Launches U.S. Senate Bid, Promises to Fight Socialism and Cancel Culture Read More

  3. DeWine: No Capacity Limits for Outdoor Events Read More

  4. Coming Soon: Acqua di Luca, a Seafood-Focused Italian Eatery from the Owners of Luca and Luca West Read More

  5. Update: Walk the Moon and Portugal. The Man Among the Acts To Play WonderStruck in Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation