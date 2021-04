Literary Cleveland to Publish Digital LGBTQ+ Anthology Friday in Conjunction with National Day of Silence

click to enlarge Literary Cleveland

In August, the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland's Eliana Turan wrote in these pages that Cleveland had become an epicenter of the nation's trans murder crisis. Eight trans women had been murdered in Cleveland in as many years, she observed, seven of whom were women of color.Awareness and visibility are both critical in the struggle for trans rights, especially as state legislatures are working to strip them away Friday, in conjunction with a national Day of Silence to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ bullying and other forms of oppression, the local nonprofit Literary Cleveland will publish an online anthology featuring the poetry and essays of 14 local writers in the local trans and queer communities.The anthology, "Breaking the Silence," is part of Literary Cleveland's efforts to amplify marginalized local narratives . It was the brainchild of a Literary Cleveland intern, Oberlin student Alexander Saint Franqui.“There is power in sharing our stories because our stories make a difference,” said Franqui, in a press release. “From pain, to fear, to pleasure, to God, this anthology resists the temptation to reduce our community to a single narrative because there isn’t one. We struggle, but we also follow our passions, we find ourselves, we live, we love, we do it all in Northeast Ohio.” Zoom launch party and reading Friday at 7 p.m. will celebrate the digital publication. Registration is required. Literary Cleveland also noted that selections from the anthology will also be published inand***