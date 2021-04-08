Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Former Ice Cream Joy Space in Lakewood to Become Lakewood AF, a New Venture from Owners of Fear’s Confections and Dang Good Foods

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge The former Ice Cream Joy space in Lakewood will become a new poke and ice cream shop. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • The former Ice Cream Joy space in Lakewood will become a new poke and ice cream shop.

Unbeknownst to each other, both Cassandra Fears and Daniel Ang have been angling for the Ice Cream Joy space (15210 Madison Ave.) in Lakewood. In the end, they acquired the space as a partnership.

For 11 years, Fears has operated the gourmet sweets shop Fear’s Confections (15208 Madison Ave., 216-481-0888), the last seven of which have been from the space adjacent to Ice Cream Joy. Daniel Ang is the proprietor of Dang Good Foods (13735 Madison Ave., 216-785-9321), a dang small shop preparing a delicious array of Singapore-style foods.



“Ice Cream Joy has had various owners over the past five years,” says Fears. “When it closed again last winter, we decided to partner to take it over.”

The new venture will be called Lakewood AF – as in Ang and Fears. The shop will combine the talents of both operators into a business focused on poke and ice cream. Ang will be running the poke side of things, presenting a pretty typical offering that lets diners assemble rice (or greens) bowls mixed with seafood, sauces and myriad toppings. Ang says that diners can expect to experience his culinary creativity in the form of unique sauces.

Fears will imbue the business with her uncanny sweet sense, building off a base of quality ice cream to craft delectable confections. That ice cream will be the famous Weber’s Vintage Ice Cream, a custard-like product that is made with “the last pair of Continuous Commercial Ice Cream Machines” in existence. Lakewood AF will be the only place for ice cream lovers to enjoy the product outside of Fairview Park. Fears will gild it with gourmet toppings and sauces.

The 900-square-foot space currently is being remodeled to ready it for a late-spring arrival.

“We’re going for a calm, simple and relaxing atmosphere,” says Fears. “Muted tones that we can decorate with colorful artwork.”

There are no changes planned for either Fear’s Confections or Dang Good Foods, both say.

Tags: , , , , ,

