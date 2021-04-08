Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, April 9, 2021

Update: Fu Manchu's 30th Anniversary Tour Comes to the Grog Shop in March 2022

Posted By on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 9:48 AM

COURTESY OF THE GROG SHOP
  • Courtesy of the Grog Shop
Update: Fu Manchu intended to hit the road last year and play the Grog Shop on a tour in support of its 30th anniversary. The pandemic put the celebration on hold, but the band just announced rescheduled dates and will now perform at the Cleveland Heights club on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Original Post 1/17/2020: Stoner rockers Fu Manchu original formed in 1985 as a Black Flag-influenced hardcore punk band called Virulence. The band released its first single, “Kept Between Trees,” in 1990 and alongside peers such as Kyuss, Monster Magnet and Sleep helped create the genre now known as stoner rock .

"Since its inception, the quartet has built itself a fanatical army of loyal enthusiasts all drawn to the group’s ridiculously catchy, unpretentious music, guitar-driven sound and carefree lyrics centered on 'old muscle cars, choppers, vans, skateboarding and science fiction,'" reads a press release about the band's upcoming 30th anniversary tour that includes a May 12 stop at the Grog Shop.



Tickets to the show are currently on sale.

Tags: , , ,

