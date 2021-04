Update: Girl Talk Reschedules House of Blues Show for March 2022

click to enlarge Joey Kennedy

Indie act Girl Talk.

Girl Talk (Pittsburgh's Gregg Gillis) originally intended to launch a North American tour this month from right here in Cleveland.The pandemic wiped out those plans, and Girl Talk has pushed the tour to 2022. Girl Talk will now perform on March 31, 2022, at House of Blues Girl Talk (Pittsburgh’s Gregg Gillis) has just announced its first North American tour in eight years. Girl Talk is known for “wholly energetic, sweat soaked, confetti-covered live shows and festival performances,” as it’s put in a press release.For the last several years, Gillis has focused on collaborative work and produced some of his favorite rap artists, including Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, Tory Lanez, Young Nudy, Bas, Cozz, Erick the Architect (from Flatbush Zombies), Smoke DZA and Don Q.The tour commences with an April 30, 2021, date at House of Blues Tickets go on sale on at 10 a.m. on Thursday.