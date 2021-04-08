Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Scene & Heard

West Park's Ken Trump Announces Candidacy for Cleveland City Council in Ward 17

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 7:34 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY KEN TRUMP
  • Courtesy Ken Trump
More Trump signs may be coming to West Park.

Ken Trump, a 25-year resident of the west side neighborhood, announced his candidacy for Cleveland City Council in Ward 17 Wednesday, with a platform focused chiefly on public safety.



Trump, 57, worked for years in the Safety Division of CMSD, supervising the district's Youth Gang Unit. He went on to advise legislatures and governors across the country on youth violence policy. In press materials Wednesday, he said Cleveland needs a better plan for responding to crime.

"Cleveland is stagnant, and many would say moving backwards, with no articulated plan for reducing its extremely high homicide rate," said Trump, in a prepared statement. "There is no plan for meaningful action to deal with the disconnect between written police pursuit policy and actual practice, so violent criminals are flipping off gang signs at police and fleeing the scene to commit violent crimes elsewhere, knowing that our police will not even attempt to stop them. Community policing is a buzz-phrase with no clear systemic and systematic implementation. If we do not have safer neighborhoods and safer business districts, this city and its wards will never attract and retain new residents and businesses as it has the potential to do."

Trump said that his extensive experience in the fields of public policy and public safety would bring much needed perspective to City Hall, especially as council reckons with crime in the fallout of the pandemic. He said that a recent spate of car jackings, coupled with current councilman Charles Slife's "hesitancy to talk transparently about violent crime" inspired his run.

A registered Republican, Trump told Scene that he trusted the intelligence of Ward 17 voters, and he expects to earn their votes based on his ideas, not based on knee-jerk reactions to his last name. He clarified to Scene, for the record, that he has no relation to the former president.

"Our family genealogy research traced my father's name back to the Dutch and there are no former presidents in the family tree," he wrote in an email. "No millionaires either!"

Trump said that in his view, city races were essentially non-partisan anyway. And he said that he was finding support in the ward, while gathering signatures, from many progressive residents. That may be in part, he suggested, to his strong support for good government reforms. Like other candidates across Cleveland, Trump wants to increase accountability and transparency on city council by allowing public comment at meetings and by ending the tradition whereby council members appoint their own heirs.

"Out of four city councilmen during [my family's] time here, we have never had one city councilman who has not first been appointed by his predecessor before being elected," Trump said. "Many residents, including me, are fed up with having a chosen few select, rather than elect, our city council representative."

In addition to public safety issues, Trump said he wants to concentrate on securing for Ward 17 a fairer share of city resources and advocating for increased economic development across the ward.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Popular 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit Coming to Cleveland Read More

  2. No Credible Bomb Threat at Nuclear Power Plant Read More

  3. Pizzeria DiLauro Proves There’s Always Room for More Great Pie in Northeast Ohio Read More

  4. With Eugene and Soon-to-Open Farmer's Feast, BottleHouse Brewery Has Food Covered East and West Read More

  5. Greater Cleveland Food Bank President Kristen Warzocha On a Year of Unprecedented Hunger and the Organization’s New HQ Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation