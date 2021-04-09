Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, April 9, 2021

C-Notes

Update: Indie Rockers Nada Surf to Play the Grog Shop in November

Posted By on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 1:42 PM

click to enlarge Indie rockers Nada Surf. - ANNIE DRESSNER
  • Annie Dressner
  • Indie rockers Nada Surf.
Update: Initially, the terrific indie rock outfit Nada Surf intended to tour last year in support of its latest effort, Never Not Together. The band cancelled the tour, including a show at the Grog Shop, on account of the pandemic.

The group has just announced a new set of dates and will now perform at the Grog Shop on Nov. 15.

Tickets to the rescheduled Nada Surf show are on sale now.



Original Post 11/19/2019: Founded in 1992, the indie rock act Nada Surf recently marked the 20th anniversary of 1999’s North 6th Street, a long-unavailable collection of early demos recorded upon the band’s initial formation, by making it available on digital services for the first time.

Now, the group has just announced that its new album, Never Not Together, will drop on Feb. 7. In the wake of its release, the band will tour, and the jaunt includes a May 30 stop at the Grog Shop.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

