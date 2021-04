Kane Brown Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in November

click to enlarge Matthew Berinato

Country superstar Kane Brown.

Country singer Kane Brown has just announced his headlining Blessed & Free tour that'll visit all 29 NBA basketball arenas throughout 2021 and 2022, making him the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena on a single tour.The tour stops at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Nov. 21.A life-long basketball fan, Brown first hinted at the tour during the 2020 NBA All-Star game in Chicago, where he played in the NBA celebrity All-Star game.Jordan Davis will join Brown as support for all 2021 tour dates. Restless Road, an act that Brown signed to his label, 1021 Entertainment, will open all shows.Registration for a Bless & Free presale is underway at kanebrownlive.com Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 16.