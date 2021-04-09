Friday, April 9, 2021
Kane Brown Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in November
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 9:20 AM
click to enlarge
-
Matthew Berinato
-
Country superstar Kane Brown.
Country singer Kane Brown has just announced his headlining Blessed & Free tour that'll visit all 29 NBA basketball arenas throughout 2021 and 2022, making him the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena on a single tour.
The tour stops at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Nov. 21.
A life-long basketball fan, Brown first hinted at the tour during the 2020 NBA All-Star game in Chicago, where he played in the NBA celebrity All-Star game.
Jordan Davis will join Brown as support for all 2021 tour dates. Restless Road, an act that Brown signed to his label, 1021 Entertainment, will open all shows.
Registration for a Bless & Free presale
is underway at kanebrownlive.com
.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 16.
