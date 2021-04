Local Indie Act Kultures Releases Debut Single

click to enlarge Planetary Group

Kultures' Justin Miller.

With his local indie rock outfit Polars on a long-term hiatus, Cleveland-based singer-songwriter Justin Miller decided to pursue a solo project dubbed Kultures “I've had time to write/record/produce a new collection of songs, and I'm releasing this record as a new artist because it's the first time I'm taking center stage as the lead vocalist,” says Miller in an email about the synth-driven Brit-pop sounding single “Favorite Number,” which just came out today. “I'm doing my best to make the most of the difficult times the pandemic has created for musicians (and everyone else)."Miller says he discovered a passion for music at a young age and has been fighting against what he calls “suburban notions of success” ever since.Scheduled for a June release, the full-length leans on “vocal-forward” melodies and intricate soundscapes.The first song Miller wrote under the moniker Kultures, "Favorite Number" emerged from a beat that Miller had constructed for a hip-hop song for a collaboration with a local artist. The rhythm became more and more ambiguous/free-form, and Miller realized it could make the foundation for a unique indie track. From there, he added piano and started improvising vocal melodies over an ambient drum loop.“[The song lyric] ‘you’re my favorite number’ refers both to a significant person in your life and a date on the calendar,” says Miller. “It can be a metaphor for your favorite person (your No. 1) or it can be a conversation with the future, with something you’re looking forward to.”A second single is due out next month.