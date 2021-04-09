More than 75% of Pfizer Shots at Wolstein Center Went to White People

click to enlarge Courtesy FEMA

Thousands are being vaccinated at the Wolstein Center daily.

Time lapse video of a mass vaccination site at the @wolsteincenter in Cleveland -- shown during today's Ohio COVID-19 press conference pic.twitter.com/YSCrR99yqf — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) April 8, 2021

Of the 120,000 Pfizer shots administered at the CSU Wolstein Center during the mass vaccination site's first three weeks, more than 91,000 of them (75+%) went to white people, according to a demographic breakdown Scene obtained from the Ohio Department of Health.Less than 10% (11,342 shots) were administered to Black people, though they make up roughly 30% of Cuyahoga County's population; about 7% (8,244) were administered to Asians; and just under 5% (5,807) were administered to Hispanics.Despite the significant racial disparities, which state and Federal officials anticipated early on based on registration trends, ODH noted to Scene that more than 56,000 shots were administered to those within the site's target population."The state’s efforts with community partners, religious organizations, and FEMA have been successful in delivering vaccine to people living in ZIP codes associated with a high Social Vulnerability Index (SVI)," a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Health wrote Scene in an email. "Data shows that 46.55% of first doses at the Wolstein Center were administered to those who live in vulnerable ZIP codes, exceeding our goal of 40%."If you haven't gotten your shot at Wolstein — an experience met with almost universal acclaim — here's a time lapse video of a day at the site, featured in Gov. Mike DeWine's Thursday's Covid-19 press conference:***