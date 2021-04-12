Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 12, 2021

C-Notes

Update: Barenaked Ladies Postpone Their Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Show to 2022

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge EDWARD POND
  • Edward Pond
Update: Barenaked Ladies originally intended to bring their annual Last Summer on Earth Tour with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July of last year. After the pandemic hit, they bumped the entire tour to 2021.

They've now pushed the dates to 2022.



The 2022 jaunt still includes a Cleveland stop; however, and BNL will perform on July 2 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Tickets purchased for 2020 shows will reportedly remain valid for 2022.

Original Post 1/17/2020: Barenaked Ladies will once again bring their annual Last Summer on Earth tour to town this summer. The group performs on July 3 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will join BNL for the gig.

"We're looking forward to getting back out on the Last Summer on Earth tour," singer-guitarist Ed Robertson says in a press release announcing the dates. "Having Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket out with us is going to be a blast. That's a LOT of hits per night!"

The group will also release new music in May.

This will be the sixth edition of the tour that the group founded in 2012, the year that the Mayan calendar predicted would be the last.

"We know the Mayan Calendar was wrong about the end of the world," adds Ed Robertson, "but could they have been THAT wrong?! C'mon out and rock with us like it's your Last Summer On Earth!"

The band also just launched Barenaked Bytes, the official Barenaked Ladies app. The app will have news, information, and merch, and fans who download the app will have first access to tickets and VIP packages starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Each ticket purchased will include a digital download of the forthcoming album. VIP packages and album digital downloads may not be available in all venues.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. As Billions of Cicadas Get Ready to Emerge, an Ohio Company Releases a Wearable Bug-Screen Pod Read More

  2. Ohio City is Just the Start of Choolaah's Ambitious Expansion Plans, Which Will Include Boardman and Westlake Read More

  3. Clevelander Charles “Chuck” Williams Has Been Fighting for Black Deaf Lives For More Than 70 Years Read More

  4. Huge Spike in Overdose Deaths Puts Cuyahoga County on Pace for Most Deadly Year Since 2017 Read More

  5. City of Euclid Reaches $450,000 Settlement With Black Man Who Was Beat by Police Officer During Traffic Stop in 2017 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation