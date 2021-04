Local Metalcore Act Addresses Closed-Minded Attitudes in New Single and Music Video

click to enlarge Courtesy of Breakout PR

Cleveland-based Worth the Wait.

Originally founded in 2009 by two teenage friends, the local metalcore act Worth the Wait took its inspiration from its post-hardcore and metalcore predecessors. The band officially went into the studio to record its very first demo with Landon Tewers (the Plot in You) in 2010.Several months later, they headed back to the studio to work with Nick Ingram at Capital House Studios. After gaining some success on Myspace and Facebook, the group contacted Saud Ahmed of the Crimson Armada/the Holy Guile and finished what would become their first independently released EP,, which helped get them a gig on Vans Warped Tour.After a six-year hiatus, the band has returned and recently released the new single "Obey/Decay" along with an accompanying music video. The song is entirely self-produced and recorded by the duo."This song reflects from the events of the past year, with almost a blind leading the blind message,” says singer Dakota Rose in a press release. “Some people have been so close-minded, and it’s somehow gotten much worse as of recently. When you follow so blindly, it will ultimately lead you to your own demise. I hope it's something that they can listen to and not feel alone in the situation. We hope they can better understand us within it as well."