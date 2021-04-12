Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 12, 2021

C-Notes

Local Metalcore Act Addresses Closed-Minded Attitudes in New Single and Music Video

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge Cleveland-based Worth the Wait. - COURTESY OF BREAKOUT PR
  • Courtesy of Breakout PR
  • Cleveland-based Worth the Wait.
Originally founded in 2009 by two teenage friends, the local metalcore act Worth the Wait took its inspiration from its post-hardcore and metalcore predecessors. The band officially went into the studio to record its very first demo with Landon Tewers (the Plot in You) in 2010.

Several months later, they headed back to the studio to work with Nick Ingram at Capital House Studios. After gaining some success on Myspace and Facebook, the group contacted Saud Ahmed of the Crimson Armada/the Holy Guile and finished what would become their first independently released EP, Remembrance, which helped get them a gig on Vans Warped Tour.



After a six-year hiatus, the band has returned and recently released the new single "Obey/Decay" along with an accompanying music video. The song is entirely self-produced and recorded by the duo.

"This song reflects from the events of the past year, with almost a blind leading the blind message,” says singer Dakota Rose in a press release. “Some people have been so close-minded, and it’s somehow gotten much worse as of recently. When you follow so blindly, it will ultimately lead you to your own demise. I hope it's something that they can listen to and not feel alone in the situation. We hope they can better understand us within it as well."

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. As Billions of Cicadas Get Ready to Emerge, an Ohio Company Releases a Wearable Bug-Screen Pod Read More

  2. Ohio City is Just the Start of Choolaah's Ambitious Expansion Plans, Which Will Include Boardman and Westlake Read More

  3. Clevelander Charles “Chuck” Williams Has Been Fighting for Black Deaf Lives For More Than 70 Years Read More

  4. City of Euclid Reaches $450,000 Settlement With Black Man Who Was Beat by Police Officer During Traffic Stop in 2017 Read More

  5. Huge Spike in Overdose Deaths Puts Cuyahoga County on Pace for Most Deadly Year Since 2017 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation