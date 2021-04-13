Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Scene & Heard

DeWine Urges Pause in J&J Vaccine Distribution in Ohio, Following FDA, CDC Recommendation

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge Thousands are being vaccinated at the Wolstein Center daily. - COURTESY FEMA
  • Courtesy FEMA
  • Thousands are being vaccinated at the Wolstein Center daily.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and state health officials issued a statement Tuesday morning advising all Ohio vaccine providers to "temporarily pause" the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DeWine's statement comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for additional safety studies into the vaccine following six cases of blood clotting.



DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health noted that the blood-clotting cases were "extremely rare." The New York Times reported that six women between the ages of 18 and 48 had developed the condition out of nearly seven million vaccines administered. Via the Times:

"Scientists with the F.D.A. and C.D.C. will jointly examine possible links between the vaccine and the [blood clotting] disorder and determine whether the F.D.A. should continue to authorize use of the vaccine for all adults or limit the authorization. An emergency meeting of the C.D.C.’s outside advisory committee has been scheduled for Wednesday."

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Health told Scene that they were working with FEMA on plans for weeks 7 and 8 at the Wolstein Center mass vaccination site, where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is scheduled to be administered after six weeks of Pfizer shots.

"We will continue to closely monitor guidance from the CDC, FDA, and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)," she said.

***
