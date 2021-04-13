Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Scene & Heard

FBI Digging Train Ave. Site After Tip in Ashley Summers Case

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge FBI's missing person poster for Ashley Summers - FBI
  • FBI
  • FBI's missing person poster for Ashley Summers

The FBI today is digging near Train Ave. and West 44th acting on a tip in the case of Ashley Summers.

Ashley Summers was 14 years old when she disappeared from Cleveland's west side in 2007, not far from where Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were abducted. When police found Amanda, Gina, and Michelle Knight inside Ariel Castro's homemade sex prison, some suspected Castro of abducting Ashley as well. Then, just a couple months ago, a woman who bares a striking resemblance to Ashley was caught on camera at an ATM in Rhode Island. That tip turned out to be bunk, but the FBI continued its search.



Summers was last seen near West 96th Street and Madison Avenue by her home and had packed clothes before disappearing. She called her mother one month later, reports said, and told her not to worry. She hasn't been seen since.

Investigators have so far found bones but the Medical Examiner's office has confirmed they are animal bones.

Train Ave. has for decades been a popular dumping spot for garbage, and bodies, both animal and human.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Momentum for Public Comment in Cleveland Grows with Additional City Council Support Read More

  2. Cleveland Orchestra Returns to Blossom for Summer Shows With Live Audiences Read More

  3. DeWine Urges Pause in J&J Vaccine Distribution in Ohio, Following FDA, CDC Recommendation Read More

  4. Stunning New Cookbook from the Chef's Garden Hits Bookstore Shelves Next Week Read More

  5. Nick Chubb-Branded Cereal, Chubb Crunch, Coming to a Heinen's Near You Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation