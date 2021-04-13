Tuesday, April 13, 2021
FBI Digging Train Ave. Site After Tip in Ashley Summers Case
click to enlarge
-
FBI
-
FBI's missing person poster for Ashley Summers
The FBI today is digging near Train Ave. and West 44th acting on a tip in the case of Ashley Summers.
Ashley Summers was 14 years old when she disappeared from Cleveland's west side in 2007, not far from where Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were abducted. When police found Amanda, Gina, and Michelle Knight inside Ariel Castro's homemade sex prison, some suspected Castro of abducting Ashley as well. Then, just a couple months ago, a woman who bares a striking resemblance to Ashley was caught on camera at an ATM in Rhode Island. That tip turned out to be bunk, but the FBI continued its search.
Summers was last seen near West 96th Street and Madison Avenue by her home and had packed clothes before disappearing. She called her mother one month later, reports said, and told her not to worry. She hasn't been seen since.
Investigators have so far found bones but the Medical Examiner's office has confirmed they are animal bones
.
Train Ave. has for decades been a popular dumping spot for garbage, and bodies, both animal and human.
Tags: Ashley Summers, Missing Persons, Crime, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.