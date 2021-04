FBI Digging Train Ave. Site After Tip in Ashley Summers Case

click to enlarge FBI

FBI's missing person poster for Ashley Summers

The FBI today is digging near Train Ave. and West 44th acting on a tip in the case of Ashley Summers.Ashley Summers was 14 years old when she disappeared from Cleveland's west side in 2007, not far from where Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were abducted. When police found Amanda, Gina, and Michelle Knight inside Ariel Castro's homemade sex prison, some suspected Castro of abducting Ashley as well. Then, just a couple months ago, a woman who bares a striking resemblance to Ashley was caught on camera at an ATM in Rhode Island. That tip turned out to be bunk, but the FBI continued its search.Summers was last seen near West 96th Street and Madison Avenue by her home and had packed clothes before disappearing. She called her mother one month later, reports said, and told her not to worry. She hasn't been seen since.Investigators have so far found bones but the Medical Examiner's office has confirmed they are animal bones