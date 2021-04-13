Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Scene & Heard

If Sports Gambling is Legalized, Where Should Ohioans Be Able to Bet?

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge Sports betting will come to Ohio eventually - PHOTO BY BAISHAMPAYAN GHOS/FLICKRCC
  • Photo by Baishampayan Ghos/FlickrCC
  • Sports betting will come to Ohio eventually
Momentum appears to be growing for legalized sports betting in Ohio.

The key question of where Ohioans will be able to place bets is being debated, and the decision could have major implications for businesses and schools.



One by one, states across the country are embracing this fast-growing industry as a way of capturing tax revenue for public services. If legalized here, Ohioans might be able to place bets inside bars, restaurants and bowling alleys. There could be sports books inserted within the state’s casinos and racinos.

Besides retail betting, gaming advocates envision legal bets placed in Ohio with the touch of a phone.

Ohio lawmakers are expected to soon introduce a proposal to legalize and regulate sports betting in the state. A group of legislators have spent the early months of 2021 hearing ideas from industry leaders about how such a system could work here.

Casino interests want to see sports betting made exclusive to their locations (and online platforms), arguing the existing gambling businesses are uniquely capable of handling the surge of wagers that would follow legalization. Casino revenue goes primarily to the 88 county governments along with the cities where the casinos are located, with one-third of the revenue going to Ohio school districts.

Others want to see sports betting widely offered in small businesses throughout Ohio that already sell lottery and Keno tickets. Ohio Lottery profits go entirely toward funding public education (“Take a chance on education” is part of the lottery’s slogan).

It is unclear which direction lawmakers will go on sports betting; whether it would be placed under the purview of the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the Ohio Lottery Commission or some mixture of the two.

Groups such as the Ohio Fair Gaming Coalition, the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding and a trade association for Ohio bowling alleys are making the case for a “win-win situation” where sports betting is allowed in casinos as well as in smaller lottery retailers.

Doing so, those representing those groups say, would provide a new way for these small businesses to attract customers and bring in revenue.

“Ohio must allow small businesses in all communities to share in the prosperity of this new industry,” said David Corey, executive vice president for the Bowling Centers Association of Ohio.

Corey suggested these businesses’ lottery kiosks could be modified to allow for sports betting.

“The infrastructure is already in place,” he said.

Penn National Gaming, the owner of four Ohio casinos and racinos, is among the interests lobbying state lawmakers to limit sportsbetting to existing casino operators. Already operating sports books in other states, the company argues that casinos are experienced in the industry and are trained to detect any illegal activity such as money laundering.

Corey believes Ohio lottery retailers could adequately handle the influx in money gambled, noting they already have limits on how much can be wagered and paid out at a given establishment.

Lima Mayor David Berger told reporters Monday he supports expanding sports betting to small businesses, arguing that Ohioans shouldn’t have to travel long distances to a casino in order to place a legal bet.

House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman are both from Lima. Berger said he hadn’t discussed the issue with the Republican legislative leaders directly, but said the two have long championed Ohio small businesses and may be open to these proposals.

With a sports betting legalization bill approaching, advocates like Greg Beswick of the Ohio Fair Gaming Coalition want to see lawmakers take a wide scale approach to the issue rather than picking “winners and losers.”

“We’re very interested in making sure (sports betting) can happen from everywhere,” Beswick said.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Momentum for Public Comment in Cleveland Grows with Additional City Council Support Read More

  2. Cleveland Orchestra Returns to Blossom for Summer Shows With Live Audiences Read More

  3. DeWine Urges Pause in J&J Vaccine Distribution in Ohio, Following FDA, CDC Recommendation Read More

  4. Stunning New Cookbook from the Chef's Garden Hits Bookstore Shelves Next Week Read More

  5. Nick Chubb-Branded Cereal, Chubb Crunch, Coming to a Heinen's Near You Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation