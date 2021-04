Record Store Day Returns to Cleveland in 2021 with Two Drops of Exclusive Releases in June and July

click to enlarge Scene archvies

A Separate Reality

Somehow even a pandemic couldn't stop Record Store Day in 2020, and the schedule for Record Store Day 2021 has been revealed, along with which shops in Cleveland will be taking part.Caution still seems to be key for Record Store Day 2021, the annual spendapalooza for vinyl junkies. What used to be one day has — like last year — been subdivided into multiple drops, where quantities of select exclusives will be released in phases to participating record shops.The main RSD drops this year are happening on June 12 and July 17. The list of exclusive releases that will be available on the two dates just dropped and it's a doozie, with exclusives from Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, the Grateful Dead, Prince, Lady Gaga, Renaldo & the Loaf (!?) … and a Motley Crue cassette boxset, it has to be said. Participating stores in Cleveland this year — tentatively, according to the official RSD website — include Loop, The Exchange(s), My Mind's Eye, The Current Year, The Vinyl Groove Records and others a bit further out.Any sort of accompanying events — live music, etc. — are tentatively on hold until 2022, although nothing is ever set in stone these days.