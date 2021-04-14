Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Arts District

'Funny Bus,' a Sight-Seeing Tour Led By Comedians, Launching in Cleveland

Posted By on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge Coming soon to Cleveland - FUNNY BUS
  • Funny Bus
  • Coming soon to Cleveland

If you've ever wondered why you can't combine a sight-seeing tour of Cleveland with a night of standup comedy (surely someone out there has had the thought), wonder no more.

Funny Bus, a Charlotte-based business from the Schnurr family, is launching in Cleveland this spring and will be welcoming Clevelanders aboard its 34-seat bus for spins through downtown, Ohio City, Tremont and the Flats led by local comedians.



"The comedians mix humor, music, games and dancing to provide a high-energy entertainment experience. Guest may also bring their own beer and wine in sealed containers and small coolers are allowed, but they must fit under the seats or on a guest’s lap," promises a press release.

“My sister told me she was going to start a comedy sight-seeing tour, I thought she was crazy; but after seeing how much the people of Charlotte embraced her business, I was easily convinced to get one rolling on the streets of Cleveland,” said Dean Schnurr of the company's growth from 2015.

Funny Bus will launch with four tours a week — one Friday, two Saturday, and one Sunday.

Rides will set you back $28.

