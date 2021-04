'Funny Bus,' a Sight-Seeing Tour Led By Comedians, Launching in Cleveland

click to enlarge Funny Bus

Coming soon to Cleveland

If you've ever wondered why you can't combine a sight-seeing tour of Cleveland with a night of standup comedy (surely someone out there has had the thought), wonder no more. Funny Bus , a Charlotte-based business from the Schnurr family, is launching in Cleveland this spring and will be welcoming Clevelanders aboard its 34-seat bus for spins through downtown, Ohio City, Tremont and the Flats led by local comedians."The comedians mix humor, music, games and dancing to provide a high-energy entertainment experience. Guest may also bring their own beer and wine in sealed containers and small coolers are allowed, but they must fit under the seats or on a guest’s lap," promises a press release.“My sister told me she was going to start a comedy sight-seeing tour, I thought she was crazy; but after seeing how much the people of Charlotte embraced her business, I was easily convinced to get one rolling on the streets of Cleveland,” said Dean Schnurr of the company's growth from 2015.Funny Bus will launch with four tours a week — one Friday, two Saturday, and one Sunday.Rides will set you back $28.