The Lighthouse and the Whaler Releases Anthemic New Single

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Assembly

The Lighthouse and the Whaler.

The local indie rock act the Lighthouse and the Whaler just released its careening new single, the anthemic “When We Meet.” The band wrote and produced the tune while in quarantine."'When We Meet' is a song about changing perspectives,” says singer Michael LoPresti in press materials. “It’s about focusing on a simpler mindset, making every moment count and caring more for the people I’m with than the things I can achieve alone. It’s been easy for me to get distracted in life, but the last year has taught me — and I’m sure many of us — that the people we can’t live without far outweigh anything else we could ever have."Last year, the band issued new singles “Brothers” and “California Sun” as well as a new EP,. A full-length will arrive later this year.