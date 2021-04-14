Wednesday, April 14, 2021
The Lighthouse and the Whaler Releases Anthemic New Single
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 8:53 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Assembly
-
The Lighthouse and the Whaler.
The local indie rock act the Lighthouse and the Whaler
just released its careening new single, the anthemic “When We Meet.”
The band wrote and produced the tune while in quarantine.
"'When We Meet' is a song about changing perspectives,” says singer Michael LoPresti in press materials. “It’s about focusing on a simpler mindset, making every moment count and caring more for the people I’m with than the things I can achieve alone. It’s been easy for me to get distracted in life, but the last year has taught me — and I’m sure many of us — that the people we can’t live without far outweigh anything else we could ever have."
Last year, the band issued new singles “Brothers” and “California Sun” as well as a new EP, Brothers (B-Sides)
. A full-length will arrive later this year.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: The Lighthouse and the Whaler, "When We Meet", Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.