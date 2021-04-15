Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 15, 2021

C-Notes

Brothers Osborne To Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in September

Posted By on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge Brothers Osborne. - COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE
  • Courtesy of Universal Music Group Nashville
  • Brothers Osborne.
The Nashville-based country act Brothers Osborne just announced the dates of its upcoming We're Not for Everyone tour, which is set to stop in nearly 50 markets this fall. The jaunt supports the group's third studio album, Skeletons.

The duo will perform on Sept. 2 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.



Singer-songwriters Travis Denning and Tenille Townes will serve as alternating opening acts.

A special fan club presale for the We're Not for Everyone tour launches at 10 a.m. on April 20. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 23.

