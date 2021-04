El Arepazo Latino to Open in Former Burgers 2 Beer Space in Lakewood

click to enlarge Google Maps

Former Burgers 2 Beer space in Lakewood to become El Arepazo.

Vacant since Burgers 2 Beer closed in 2019, the prime Lakewood space (14725 Detroit Rd.) at the corner of Warren and Detroit has been spoken for. Wilfrido Cubas, who also runs the nine-year-old El Arepazo y Pupuseria in Fairview Park (22799 Lorain Rd., 440-716-1961), will open a pan-Latin eatery and bar called El Arepazo Latino. He hopes to be open by the end of May."It will be a mix of Latin foods," Cubas explains. "We might have a pupuseria, but mostly it will be arepas, tostones, burritos, fajitas, enchiladas and street tacos."While the introduction of pupusas to Lakewood would be outstanding, Cubas says he's not quite certain the kitchen will have the griddle space to do so. Many customers order them by the dozen, which gobbles up a lot of room, apparently.Cubas says that he's happy to have a liquor license and large bar to work with. He'll carry beer, margaritas and other Latin-themed beverages.