How Much Would You Pay to Escape Your Kids for a Week After a Year of the Pandemic? Ohio Parents Say At Least $585

Want to get away?

Parents who want to escape their families are understandably willing to shell out big bucks for the respite after a year in close quarters.During the Indoor Times, family members have been pushed together for longer than most people normally can tolerate, and everyone wants a break.Real estate service ISoldMyHouse.com surveyed more than 3,000 people in February to find out how much parents would be willing to pay for some time away from home. Apparently, they’re ready to fork over some serious moolah. Parents in Ohio told ISoldMyHouse they’d spend $585.31 to leave their partner and kids for a week. Folks in Kentucky are a little less spendy, forking over just $453.75. Both are below the national average of $873.But our surrounding states are even more desperate for an escape, it turns out. Pennsylvania parents are willing to spend $890.05 for a week of alone time, while those in Indiana would cough up $661.67, and adults in Michigan would spend $592.17.And in West Virginia, burned-out parents are willing to spend a whopping $2,448 to get away from it all for a week — the highest in the country.Parents also understandably are up for spending money on ways to make the Indoor Times more tolerable. A third of survey respondents say they want a home gym, while 23% wish for an adult’s-only retreat, according to an emailed press release. Nearly half say that their next home must include COVID-friendly amenities like a dedicated space where they can work from home.