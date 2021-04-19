Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 19, 2021

Bites

Cleveland Taco Week Returns May 17-23 With $2 Tacos From Some of Your Favorite Local Restaurants

Posted By on Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 9:39 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY CILANTRO TAQUERIA
  • Courtesy Cilantro Taqueria


Cleveland Taco Week is back! Enjoy participating restaurants as they take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level from May 17-23, 2021. Restaurants will be offering specialty $2 tacos for an entire week. Why? Because Taco Everyday is better than Taco Tuesday!



Cleveland Taco Week passports will once again help guide taco lovers to participating restaurants — passports will be stamped by the restaurant for each order of tacos ordered. Enjoy a Suavecito cocktail or a Modelo and receive an extra stamp ( Must be 21+). Pick up a passport at a participating location starting on 5/17 or download at clevelandtacoweek.com. Earn a stamp from 5 or more participating locations on your passport, and be entered to win the grand prize of $250 in gift cards.

Current participating restaurants include: Academy Tavern on Larchmere, Balance Pan-Asian Grille, Blue Habanero, BOMBA Beachwood, BOMBA Rocky River, The Foundry, SOL, Tacologist, Twisted Taino and many more to be announced.

Event Info:
● May 17-23, 2021 - $2 tacos
● Age: This is an all ages event. Some locations may be 21+
● For more information, taco descriptions and more visit clevelandtacoweek.com

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Cleveland Taco Week, Scene Events

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Amtrak Station at Tower City? Awwww Hell Yeah! Read More

  2. Coming Soon: Goodnight John Boy, a 1970s-Themed Nightclub in the Former Magnolia Space in the Flats Read More

  3. El Arepazo Latino to Open in Former Burgers 2 Beer Space in Lakewood Read More

  4. Tickets on Sale Friday for Popular 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit Coming to Cleveland Read More

  5. Nan Whaley Announces Bid For Ohio Governor, Vows to Bring "Dayton Toughness" to Columbus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation