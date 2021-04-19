Cuyahoga County Chief of Staff Bill Mason: All Employees Must Return Full Time June 1

Two of my top proprieties [sic] are providing the best possible service to the community and protecting the health of our employees. Over the past year, we have allowed many employees to work from home. It is now time to re-evaluate that policy. I have received and reviewed all of the Director’s proposals for the employees returning to work. We are now implementing the following policy.***
For those Directors who have required their employees to work from the office/building, that policy will remain unchanged.
For those Directors who have implemented a work from home or a partial work from home policy, beginning on 5/1/21 all employees henceforth will work 3 days in the office and 2 days at home. The Director shall arrange how that schedule is coordinated.
Beginning on 6/1/21, all employees shall work in the office every day. Upon a request to the Chief of Staff, an out of office schedule may be granted.
It is highly recommended that all employees get a Covid 19 vaccination to protect all co-workers and the employee. We are studying a proposed policy of requiring all employees to be vaccinated prior to being permitted to work and will address it in the near future.
