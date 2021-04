Cle Tiki Barge Adds a 30-Seat Barge to Fleet to Add to Your Summertime Fun

click to enlarge Cle Tiki Barge

You and 29 of your closest friends can now take your tiki bar experience to the water

As Covid Redemption Summer appears around the horizon, Cle Tiki Barge, which launched last year providing two-hour floating tiki bar tours on the Cuyahoga and Inner Harbor, has added a 30-seater to its fleet.The Big Kahuna, which has a bathroom and a sun deck, will be available, along with Cle Tiki Barge's smaller boat, starting May 21st for private group reservations.Owner Brittany Orlando has also added stand-up paddle rentals to the offerings.“We have even more new and exciting things in the works for Cle Tike Barge and Paddle Cle coming soon," she said in a press release. "I am thrilled to continue to expand and offer Cleveland residents and tourists new andadventurous ways to enjoy their summer in Cleveland safely."Find more information and reservation details at cletikibarge.com