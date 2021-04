Indie Rockers Osees Coming to Beachland in September

click to enlarge Photo by Quinn Russell

At the end of last year, indie rockers Osees released their latest offering, the decidedly off-kilter and adventurousJust today, the band announced a fall tour in support of the release. The jaunt includes a stop at the Beachland Ballroom on Sept. 19.Mr. Elevator will support all dates.Ever the altruist, Osees-frontman John Dwyer also announced an auction for a custom-created Werewolf Rug that'll raise funds for the Coalition on Homelessness San Francisco."I just came across this in a box at my joint," he says in a press release about the auction. "Totally forgot I still had it. Made for an art show years ago in SF so it only feels right to sell it to benefit a great and long lasting organization in San Francisco the Coalition on Homelessness. They have lent a helping hand for as long as I can remember there. No actual werewolves were harmed in the making of this rug."