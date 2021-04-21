Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Indie Rockers Osees Coming to Beachland in September
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 11:15 AM
Photo by Quinn Russell
Osees.
At the end of last year, indie rockers Osees released their latest offering, the decidedly off-kilter and adventurous Panther Rotate.
Just today, the band announced a fall tour in support of the release. The jaunt includes a stop at the Beachland Ballroom
on Sept. 19.
Mr. Elevator will support all dates.
Ever the altruist, Osees-frontman John Dwyer also announced an auction for a custom-created Werewolf Rug
that'll raise funds for the Coalition on Homelessness San Francisco.
"I just came across this in a box at my joint," he says in a press release about the auction. "Totally forgot I still had it. Made for an art show years ago in SF so it only feels right to sell it to benefit a great and long lasting organization in San Francisco the Coalition on Homelessness. They have lent a helping hand for as long as I can remember there. No actual werewolves were harmed in the making of this rug."
