Wednesday, April 21, 2021

C-Notes

Lucero To Play Beachland in October

Posted By on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 4:27 PM

click to enlarge Lucero. - BOB BAYNE
  • Bob Bayne
  • Lucero.
Since forming in late the '90s, Memphis-based alt-rock act Lucero has steadily recorded and toured. With the pandemic on the wane, the undoubtedly restless band has announced the dates of a fall tour.

The group performs on Oct. 23 at the Beachland Ballroom.



For their tenth studio album, When You Found Me, the band continues its natural evolution and taps into a "more atmospheric, widescreen vision" while still staying true to its roots.

“I wanted a very classic rock sound for this album,” says songwriter and front man Ben Nichols in a statement about the album, which includes the standout rocker "Back in Ohio." “I wanted it to sound like stuff I heard on the radio growing up. I didn’t want to make a retro record at all, but I did want to reference some of those sounds and tones and moods. I think we struck a nice balance between nostalgia and something that still sounds like contemporary Lucero.”

A presale for the Lucero concert at the Beachland is currently underway.

