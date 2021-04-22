Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 22, 2021

C-Notes

Buckcherry To Perform at House of Blues in September

Posted By on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge Veteran rockers Buckcherry. - ASHLEY ANN CAVEN
  • Ashley Ann Caven
  • Veteran rockers Buckcherry.
Slated to release its ninth studio album, Hellbound, on June 25, the hard rock act Buckcherry just announced a fall tour in support of the album.

Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band's fourth album, Black Butterfly, and co-wrote one of the group’s biggest hits "Sorry," handled production duties on the new effort. Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of the album along with singer Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D. The group recorded the album in Nashville in November of last year. 



After cancelling over 100 shows in 2020 due to COVID, the band hopes to tour extensively in 2021 and 2022.

The band comes to House of Blues on Sept. 14, and you can purchase tickets to the Buckcherry concert on the band's website.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Buckcherry, House Of Blues

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Newly Opened CleaveLand Grocers Fills a Much-Needed Niche for More Halal Options in Northeast Ohio Read More

  2. Facing Hardest Staffing Climate in Decades, Cleveland Restaurants Desperate to Fill Jobs Before NFL Draft (And Beyond) Read More

  3. Cle Tiki Barge Adds a 30-Seat Barge to Fleet to Add to Your Summertime Fun Read More

  4. The Foilies 2021: Recognizing the Year’s Worst in Government Transparency Read More

  5. Porco Lounge and Tiki Room to Reopen in May After 14 Months Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation