Buckcherry To Perform at House of Blues in September

Veteran rockers Buckcherry.

Slated to release its ninth studio album,, on June 25, the hard rock act Buckcherry just announced a fall tour in support of the album.Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band's fourth album,, and co-wrote one of the group’s biggest hits "Sorry," handled production duties on the new effort. Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of the album along with singer Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D. The group recorded the album in Nashville in November of last year.After cancelling over 100 shows in 2020 due to COVID, the band hopes to tour extensively in 2021 and 2022.The band comes to House of Blues on Sept. 14, and you can purchase tickets to the Buckcherry concert on the band's website.