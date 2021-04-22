Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 22, 2021

C-Notes

Dave Matthews Band Announces September 2021 Rescheduled Tour Date at Blossom

Posted By on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge DMB returns to Blossom - PHOTO BY JOE KLEON
  • Photo by Joe Kleon
  • DMB returns to Blossom

As the summer concert season begins to take shape after a yearlong hiatus thanks to the pandemic, big names have announced new or rescheduled dates in Cleveland.

Today, Dave Matthews Band confirmed that it will return to Cuyahoga Falls later this year on September 29th. The band had originally been slated to play Blossom last June.



Also, to commemorate Earth Day, DMB "is proud to once again pledge to plant another Million Trees, having fully funded a million trees in 2020. Along with support from DocuSign and Dreaming Tree Wines, the band invites the fans to join them in this mission by adding an optional $2 to their ticket price to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy as part of TNC’s Plant a Billion Campaign. Fans can learn more about the campaign by visiting the Eco-Village on each stop of the tour, curated by REVERB, in partnership with DocuSign. More info: www.plantabillion.org/DMB."

Previously purchased tickets are good for the new date.

Other tickets on sale here.

The band's full 2021 schedule:

7/23 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
7/24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion*
7/27 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7/28 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds+
7/30 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
7/31 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
8/6 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*
8/7 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*
8/11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*
8/13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*
8/14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*
8/18 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*
8/20 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center*
8/21 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion*
8/24 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*
8/25 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*
8/27 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*
8/28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*
9/3 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
9/4 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
9/5 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
9/8 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
9/10 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
9/11 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
9/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*
9/17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center*
9/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center*
9/21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*
9/22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*
9/28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*
9/29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*
10/8 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre+
10/9 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre+
10/11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*
10/13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*
10/15 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater*
10/16 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater*
11/6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*
11/9 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*
11/10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*

