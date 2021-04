Local Singer-Songwriter Mike Uva Releases New Album as Download and Limited Edition Cassette Tape

click to enlarge Sam Uva

Local singer-songwriter Mike Uva.

A collection of rough-cut songs and guitar improvisations, local singer-songwriter Mike Uva’s latest effort,, started as four-track demos and “noodling around” as Uva experimented with phone apps and created some beats.“I put the tapes down for a bit, went back to them now and again,” says Uva in a press release about the album, which just came out. It features easily accessible lo-fi ballads such as "Oh For the Day" and "Are You Dreaming." “I got attached to those first and second takes. [I] copied them onto a laptop to finish up with my pal Elliott Hoffman on drums."Uva’s son Theo did the drawings on the Limited Edition Cassette Tape version of the release.“I am inspired by the immediacy of kids' art,” says Uva. “Maybe not always thinking ‘do’ or ‘become.’ Moments you can’t plan or replicate. A guy once said, ‘You just go with it.’”You can find Are You Dreaming on Mike Uva's Bandcamp page.