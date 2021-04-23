Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 23, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Heights Adds Source of Income Protection to Housing Law, But State of Fair Housing in NEO is Mixed

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock
The City of Cleveland Heights added Source of Income protection to its fair housing law Monday night, becoming one of a handful of communities in Northeast Ohio where tenants may not be denied housing due to their use of federal housing vouchers.

Cleveland Heights joins Linndale, South Euclid, University Heights and Warrensville Heights in Cuyahoga County and Wickliffe in Lake County as communities with Source of Income protections.



Cleveland Heights Vice Mayor Kahlil Seren, who introduced the legislation, celebrated the ordinance's unanimous passage earlier this week. 


The addition of Source of Income protection was one of several expansions to local fair housing laws documented by the Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research in its annual "State of Fair Housing Report," released this week. (You can read the full report below or at this link.)

The report noted that the city of Medina passed its first fair housing ordinance in 2019 protecting residents from housing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression. Shaker Heights updated its fair housing ordinance as well, in 2020, broadening the classes of people who are protected from housing discrimination to include disability, military status, and gender identity.

Additionally, the fair housing report found that a number of communities have passed or are in the early stages of exploring additional tenant protections like "Pay to Stay" ordinances, which allow tenants to avoid eviction if they pay their rent and late fees before their eviction hearing. Lakewood, for example, passed a Pay to Stay law last month.

Michael Lepley, the Senior Research Associate at the local Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research, and one of the 2021 report's authors, told Scene he thought it was fair to say that the state of fair housing in Northeast Ohio was a mixed bag. 

"In 2020, we saw the federal government finalize their roll back on several fair housing protections and programs," Lepley wrote in an email. "At the same time, we saw a lot of municipalities across Ohio increase protections, like Cleveland Heights just did. The eviction crisis is coming. And I don’t think anyone is quite sure how it will play out. It may be another area where we see local government fill in the gaps."

One way that Northeast Ohio has fought evictions is through the new "Right to Counsel" program, launched last summer by the Legal Aid Society and the United Way of Greater Cleveland in partnership with the city of Cleveland. WKYC reported that during the program's first six months, 93% of Right to Counsel clients managed to avoid evictions. The program launch also coincided with a federal eviction moratorium, which reduced the number of overall evictions.

But housing experts, and indeed, the Fair Housing Report, warn that when the moratorium expires, a wave of evictions could be coming.     


PDF State_of_Fair_Housing_2021.pdf

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Fair Housing, Cleveland

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Newly Opened CleaveLand Grocers Fills a Much-Needed Niche for More Halal Options in Northeast Ohio Read More

  2. Blu in Beachwood to Reopen on April 28th With New Chef, New Menu, New Look Read More

  3. Dave Matthews Band Announces September 2021 Rescheduled Tour Date at Blossom Read More

  4. Porco Lounge and Tiki Room to Reopen in May After 14 Months Read More

  5. Armond Budish Finally Appoints a Transit Rider to the Transit Board Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation