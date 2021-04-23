Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, April 23, 2021

Regal Reopens Its Northeast Ohio Movie Theaters Next Month

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 9:04 AM

click to enlarge Regal joins Cinemark, AMC and Cleveland Cinemas in welcoming back moviegoers - JJBERS/FLICKRCC
  • JJBers/FlickrCC
  • Regal joins Cinemark, AMC and Cleveland Cinemas in welcoming back moviegoers

After shuttering its theaters last fall as Covid spikes surged around the country, Regal is throwing the doors open on its Ohio theaters next month.

Cinemark, AMC and two Cleveland Cinemas locations have already reopened.



Regal's Westlake and Willoughby locations will reopen May 7, following by Hudson and Medina on May 14. Akron area theaters will reopen May 21, the last among all Regal properties in Ohio.

"We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve," Mooky Greidinger, chief executive officer of Regal's parent company Cineworld, said in a statement. "With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience."

Masks will be mandatory unless eating or drinking and capacity will be reduced to ensure proper distancing.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

