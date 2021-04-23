Regal Reopens Its Northeast Ohio Movie Theaters Next Month

click to enlarge JJBers/FlickrCC

Regal joins Cinemark, AMC and Cleveland Cinemas in welcoming back moviegoers

After shuttering its theaters last fall as Covid spikes surged around the country, Regal is throwing the doors open on its Ohio theaters next month.Cinemark, AMC and two Cleveland Cinemas locations have already reopened.Regal's Westlake and Willoughby locations will reopen May 7, following by Hudson and Medina on May 14. Akron area theaters will reopen May 21, the last among all Regal properties in Ohio."We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve," Mooky Greidinger, chief executive officer of Regal's parent company Cineworld, said in a statement. "With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience."Masks will be mandatory unless eating or drinking and capacity will be reduced to ensure proper distancing.