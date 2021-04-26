Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 26, 2021

Scene & Heard

Keeping Ohio Kids Safe a Shared Responsibility

Posted By on Mon, Apr 26, 2021 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge The Family First Act will cover up to half of the costs for certain mental-health, substance-abuse and parenting services for families of children at risk of entering foster care. - GERALT/PIXABAY
  • geralt/Pixabay
  • The Family First Act will cover up to half of the costs for certain mental-health, substance-abuse and parenting services for families of children at risk of entering foster care.


COLUMBUS, Ohio — Advocates hope their message of protecting kids being a shared responsibility will strike a chord with Ohioans during Child Abuse Prevention Month and beyond.



Tim Schaffner, executive director of Trumbull County Children Services, said there's a strong correlation between abuse or neglect and the challenges families face related to employment, health care, mental health and substance abuse.

He noted generational trauma also is a factor.

"Parents learn to abuse by being abused themselves," Schaffner explained. "And trauma has a far-reaching impact on the developing child and on, really, the functioning of adults in many areas."

Schaffner said Ohio agencies are keeping kids safe and families together by removing the burdens that lead to abuse.

Prevention strategies include connecting families with positive parenting programs, high-quality early childhood education, primary health care and behavioral-health and substance-abuse treatment.

Trusted adults, including teachers and child-care providers, often are relied on to report suspected cases of child abuse and neglect.

But Schaffner argued prevention really takes a village.

"It takes this kind of community awareness of child abuse and, 'See something, say something,' how each of us can keep children safe; and the availability and the knowledge of services to respond to trauma," Schaffner outlined.

The "Everyday Ohio Heroes" campaign celebrates the role trusted adults play in a child's life, and honored eight Ohioans this month for making a difference in child-abuse prevention.

Schaffner noted are many initiatives at the state and federal level that are keeping child-protection agencies on the cutting edge of family interventions.

"Every child-welfare agency and job and family services has extensive training in early identification of trauma for a child and understanding and identifying the trauma histories that the parents have had in their childhood," Schaffner pointed out.

For the first time, agencies in Ohio will be able to get federal funding for prevention services. The Family First Act will cover up to half of the costs for certain mental-health, substance-abuse and parenting services for families of children at risk of entering foster care.

Ohio is currently working on five evidence-based services that will be implemented by Oct. 1.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. People With Rare Blood Clots After a COVID-19 Jab Share an Uncommon Immune Response Read More

  2. Ohio City Pizzeria Announces Grand Re-Opening with New Menu Read More

  3. Tim Ryan Launches Campaign for U.S. Senate with Extremely Weird Video Read More

  4. Titillating Tidbits: OHC Graffiti Targets Bobby George, Opportunity Corridor Still a Scam, Vaccine Demand Going Down Read More

  5. How to Eat Cicadas Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation