Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Arts District

Cleveland Museum of Art Presents “Interpretation of Materiality: Gold” In the Korea Foundation Gallery Beginning Friday, April 30th

Posted By on Tue, Apr 27, 2021 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge Avatamsaka Sutra No. 78, 1200s−1300s. Korea, Goryeo period (918–1392).Folded book with illustrated front is piece gold and silver on mulberry paper; book: 20.6 x 43.7 cm; each page: 20.7 x 11 cm. The Cleveland Museum of Art, The Severance and GretaMillikin Purchase Fund, 1994.25 - COURTESY CMA
  • Courtesy CMA
  • Avatamsaka Sutra No. 78, 1200s−1300s. Korea, Goryeo period (918–1392).Folded book with illustrated front is piece gold and silver on mulberry paper; book: 20.6 x 43.7 cm; each page: 20.7 x 11 cm. The Cleveland Museum of Art, The Severance and GretaMillikin Purchase Fund, 1994.25

The Cleveland Museum Art will present, in the Korea Foundation Gallery, the exhibition “Interpretation of Materiality: Gold" beginning  Friday, April 30th and running through October 24th. The collection spotlights how gold and the precious metals' distinctive materiality has enriched Korean Art since the fifth millennium BC through today.

“This exhibit illuminates how Korean artists from ancient times to the present day creatively used and interpreted gold and its distinctive materiality” explains Sooa McCormick, CMA’s Curator of Korean Art. “One highlight is the 13th-century Buddhist text titled Flower Garland Sutra No. 78. Mixed with ink and glue, refined gold powder was applied on the smooth surface of the dark blue, indigo-dyed mulberry paper. In the practice of copying a Buddhist sutra, gold served as the perfect medium to visualize the splendid world of Buddhas and their awakening teachings. In June, a stunning sculpture titled Translated
Vase (2013) by a South-Korean artist Yee Sookyung, will join this exhibit from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, adding a compelling narrative about the contemporary interpretation of gold. Translated Vase consists of discarded ceramic fragments that the artist gathered from contemporary ceramic artists’ studios. Yee used 24-karat gold leaf to connect them and to fill in the cracks.”



Gold in Korean art can represent the brightest rays of sunlight. High-ranking officials and members of the Korean Monarchies, like in many other cultures, adorned themselves with gold in the form of jewelry, regalia and in diadems (crowns) to indicate their status or rank. As evident in royal tombs in Gyeongju, the capital of the Silla Kingdom, the elite deceased also were lavishly decorated with objects made of gold to represent their continuing high social status in the afterlife.

Koreans adopted the burial customs of the Chinese by burying their elite with luxurious goods. Many of the luxuries found in Silla tombs were introduced via the Silk Road which connected a vast terrain of ancient cultures and was where trade routes established during the Han Dynasty of China (202 BC-AD 220). The Silk Road was a cultural ‘viaduct’ bringing materials, techniques, and ideas from as far away as Rome. It was called ‘Silk Road’ because it is where silk went westward, and wools, gold, and silver went east.

“A small object in the shape of a dog-lion hybrid, which is believed to have been used as a paperweight, for example, was produced in the Three Kingdoms period (57 BC−668),” continues McCormick. ”The artist employed mercury amalgam gilding, a technique that involves mixing pure gold powder with liquid mercury to form a paste-like mixture. It was intended not only to embellish metal objects but also to make their surface resistant to acids. Other examples to highlight the creative usage of gold can be found in Goryeo-period celadon works. Some of the examples on view in this exhibit were repaired with gold lacquer called kintsugi (literally meaning “gold joinery”) in Japanese. This restoration method highlights broken parts with gold mixed with lacquer. Initiated in 15th-century Japan, the technique follows a popular aesthetic concept, which finds beauty in imperfect things.”

One work in particular is part of a manuscript which includes a panel of five figures in the foreground of what looks like a courtyard. The work is incredibly ornate and includes vertical, Korean text. It looks to be rendered in mostly gold on a dark background. The work is titled called, “Avatamsaka Sutra No. 78,”is included in the exhibition and is by an unknown creator. The people of Gorye-period medieval Korea were predominantly Buddhist and this portion of an illuminated manuscript, which are hand-written books with painted ornamentation that commonly including precious metals such as gold or silver, is a precious, luminescent example of works in the show representing an expansive lineage of artistic achievement in Korean culture.

From The Cleveland Museum of description:

This illuminated manuscript presents one part of the multivolume sacred text titled Avatamsaka (Flower Garland) sutra. Both the script and the image are rendered in gold ink on the smooth surface of the dark blue, indigo-dyed mulberry paper. This portion of the text, which reads from right to left, describes the encounter of the Buddha of the Future (Maitreya) and the young pilgrim Sudhana. The Buddha gives his words of wisdom to Sudhana, who asks questions about the path toward spiritual awakening. Mixed with ink and glue, the gold has a brilliance that strikingly reflects Sudhana’s ardent quest for understanding the way to reach enlightenment.

“Since the fifth millennium BC, artists across the globe found gold to be a perfect artistic medium due to its remarkable malleability and durability,” concludes McCormick. “In Korean art, gold was the main material, and since the Three Kingdoms period (57 BC−668), Korean artists used it variously. The wide usage of gold in an ancient Korean kingdom was well known to the world outside East Asia. In 'The Book of Pleasant Journeys into Faraway Lands,' the author Muhammad al-Idrisi (1099−1166) writes: 'Gold is too common in the Silla kingdom. Even the dog’s leash and the monkey’s collar are made of gold.' I would like our audience to know how each culture and art shared commonality, yet distinctiveness.”

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Arts, Cleveland Art

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. New Owner to Transform Former Crop Space in Ohio City to 'Modern Supper Club' Read More

  2. Ideastream Suing CMHA and City of Cleveland for Public Records in Arthur Keith Shooting Read More

  3. Now Open: City Pop Sushi in Colorful Downtown Space Inspired by Japanese Pop Culture Read More

  4. Tim Ryan Launches Campaign for U.S. Senate with Extremely Weird Video Read More

  5. Machine Gun Kelly Playing the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland This December Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation