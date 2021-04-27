Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Scene & Heard

Councilman Breathes Fire On Frank Jackson's Proposed New Special Events Division

Posted By on Tue, Apr 27, 2021 at 4:44 PM

Ward 17 Councilman Charles Slife - CLEVELAND CITY COUNCIL
  • Cleveland City Council
  • Ward 17 Councilman Charles Slife

In a strongly worded letter Monday evening, Ward 17 Cleveland City Councilman Charles Slife criticized Mayor Frank Jackson and a proposed new ordinance to create a Division of Special Events, Filming and Tourism housed under the Department of Public Works.

Slife bashed the ordinance, calling it evidence of "mismatched priorities" at City Hall. He said it was a slap in the face to residents who have been trying for months to organize community events but have received no direction or updates on policy changes from city officials. Currently, neighborhood groups who wish to host events in their communities can't even begin the application process. 



"As communities across Northeast Ohio are moving to hold events in parks, as movie theaters reopen and as bars extend hours, as vaccination rates increase and hospitalizations decrease, are we to believe that science is different in Cleveland?" Slife asked in his letter, (which you can read in full below). "That it is fundamentally impossible to accept and process paperwork?"

Slife criticized Jackson's proposed new division on multiple grounds, but said the ordinance, which is being announced the same week as the NFL Draft, gravely misapprehends the nature of the events problem in Cleveland. It communicated to residents, he argued, that the city was able to host a major nationally televised extravaganza like the Draft, "but that a movie night in [the] local park poses too steep a health risk."

Moreover, Slife said that the proposed events division was duplicative, as it would seem to overlap directly with the work of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission and Destination Cleveland, both of which are already funded, to varying degrees, by taxpayers. 

"What added value would a new municipal functionary bring to their line of work?" Slife wondered.

The Jackson administration has not yet responded to Slife's letter or Scene's request for comment on his criticisms.

But event planners in Cleveland reacted with similar hostility. The Cleveland Bazaar noted in a Change.org petition, as Slife did, that the city has not issued event permits during Jackson's Civil Emergency. It called on the city to start issuing permits again, and argued that this would benefit local small businesses, not visitors or outside filmmakers. 

Shannon Okey, the Cleveland Bazaar's founder, told Scene that the past year has been incredibly difficult for her and other small business owners who derive a large portion of their income from events. She acknowledged the wisdom of the shutdown during the pandemic, but said that now that the state is easing restrictions, "the city is actively harming small businesses with their inaction."

As for the ordinance itself, and the proposed new division of special events, Okey told Scene she had no problem with it in theory, as long as key personnel and the institutional knowledge of longtime employees weren't discounted or gotten rid of with the new structure. She said she was surprised this was the administration's response after a year of economic woe.

"The biggest problem I have with all of this is that it runs contrary to what we have always been told are the administration's economic goals," Okey wrote in an email. "They want to fill empty storefronts. Well, where do you think those kinds of small businesses get their start? They launch at events like [the Cleveland Bazaar]. We provide year-round support and help to new businesses that they aren't getting anywhere else, and certainly not from the city. So if you shut down events, you have effectively shut down the business incubators that help produce the storefront businesses and payroll taxes of tomorrow. And we do this with zero help, zero funding from the city. All we need is the ability to open back up."

Emily Lauer, the Senior Director of PR and Communications for Destination Cleveland, told Scene that they looked forward to learning more about the city's proposed new division.

"Should the ordinance gain approval from City Council," she wrote in an email, "we’d expect to have a collaborative relationship with the Division as we work to advance Cleveland’s reputation as a destination city and change the narrative of Cleveland."


click to enlarge slife_jackson_4.26.21.png

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. New Owner to Transform Former Crop Space in Ohio City to 'Modern Supper Club' Read More

  2. Ideastream Suing CMHA and City of Cleveland for Public Records in Arthur Keith Shooting Read More

  3. Now Open: City Pop Sushi in Colorful Downtown Space Inspired by Japanese Pop Culture Read More

  4. Tim Ryan Launches Campaign for U.S. Senate with Extremely Weird Video Read More

  5. An Appeals Court Overturned Two Cleveland Men's 2007 Attempted Murder Convictions. Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Still Think They Got It Right Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation