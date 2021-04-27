Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

C-Notes

Update: Primus Reschedules Rush Tribute at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Date for September

Posted By on Tue, Apr 27, 2021 at 1:57 PM

Primus will bring its Rush tribute to town in September. - CHAPMAN BAEHLER
  • Chapman Baehler
  • Primus will bring its Rush tribute to town in September.
Update: We had been looking forward to seeing the alt rock act Primus pay tribute to prog rock pioneers Rush last summer on its Tribute to Kings trek, but the pandemic forced the band to cancel the show that would've taken place last year at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Primus simply bumped the 2020 tour to 2021; it's now announced that it's pushed those rescheduled dates back to late summer and early fall.

It'll now perform on Sept. 17 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.



Finally, the clouds are parting, the planets are aligning, the dough is rising…whatever metaphor floats your preverbal boat, PRIMUS is going on tour again," says frontman Les Claypool in a statement. "We were poised and ready for a massive, bent-rock extravaganza when the gremlins of covid came and yanked the rug out from under us all. I personally have been climbing the walls like a shit-house rat and, after my first season off in 30 some odd years, I’m very anxious and excited to stand in front of the microphone with my four string piece of furniture [bass guitar] and belt out some girthy ditties to sweaty throngs of punters."

Previously purchased tickets will reportedly be honored for the new date.

Original Post 2/18/2020: The alternative rock act Primus has just announced that it’ll take its tribute to the prog rock act Rush on the road this summer.

Dubbed A Tribute to Kings, the cross-country tour will feature the Bay Area trio playing Rush's classic 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety.

Primus will also play some of its own music own music.

The tour comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on June 27.

"A little over one year ago, [guitarist] Ler Lalonde and I started kicking the idea around of Primus performing a series of shows featuring an iconic Rush album from our youth," says bandleader Les Claypool in a statement. "Being that A Farewell to Kings was the first Rush record I ever heard, and that it contains my all-time favorite Rush tune, ‘Cygnus X1,’ the choice narrowed quickly. Years ago, I had done something similar with Colonel Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, when we covered Pink Floyd's Animals in its entirety. It was an insane amount of work but ended up being one of the most enjoyable live endeavors I've ever done.”

A special presale, including VIP upgrade options, will go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Find more info at primusville.com.

Sign Up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. New Owner to Transform Former Crop Space in Ohio City to 'Modern Supper Club' Read More

  2. Ideastream Suing CMHA and City of Cleveland for Public Records in Arthur Keith Shooting Read More

  3. Tim Ryan Launches Campaign for U.S. Senate with Extremely Weird Video Read More

  4. Now Open: City Pop Sushi in Colorful Downtown Space Inspired by Japanese Pop Culture Read More

  5. Machine Gun Kelly Playing the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland This December Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation