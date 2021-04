Terminal Tower Will Be Lit Up in NFL Teams' Colors When They're on the Clock During Draft

click to enlarge Sam Allard / Scene

Terminal Tower decked out in Holiday green and red as protesters return to the Square.

As part of the NFL Draft hoopla sweeping downtown Cleveland, the Terminal Tower will display the colors of NFL teams when they are on the clock during the draft's opening rounds Thursday and Friday evening.In a press release, Destination Cleveland said the team's logos would be projected on the tower as well.The draft is officially this Thursday through Saturday, and Downtown Cleveland has been commandeered by NFL signage and event personnel.The Terminal Tower lights are often deployed to celebrate holidays and other recognitions , and their use for the NFL draft will no doubt be featured regularly throughout the ABC and ESPN evening telecasts, a b-roll coup for the local tourism industry, which often touts interstitial local footage as a major benefit of nationally televised events.Those who have hazarded to travel downtown this week will have noticed other lively NFL-branded decor throughout the city as well. Destination Cleveland said that the six Cleveland script signs will serve as "fan activation areas" and that decorations will be visible on East 4th Street, the RTA's E-Line downtown trolley and elsewhere."As with every major event, our team places an emphasis on local engagement and providing a warm welcome to visitors upon arrival at the airport all the way through their journey into our downtown," said David Gilbert, the president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, in the release.***