Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Scene & Heard

Terminal Tower Will Be Lit Up in NFL Teams' Colors When They're on the Clock During Draft

Posted By on Tue, Apr 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge Terminal Tower decked out in Holiday green and red as protesters return to the Square. - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Terminal Tower decked out in Holiday green and red as protesters return to the Square.

As part of the NFL Draft hoopla sweeping downtown Cleveland, the Terminal Tower will display the colors of NFL teams when they are on the clock during the draft's opening rounds Thursday and Friday evening.

In a press release, Destination Cleveland said the team's logos would be projected on the tower as well.



The draft is officially this Thursday through Saturday, and Downtown Cleveland has been commandeered by NFL signage and event personnel.

The Terminal Tower lights are often deployed to celebrate holidays and other recognitions, and their use for the NFL draft will no doubt be featured regularly throughout the ABC and ESPN evening telecasts, a b-roll coup for the local tourism industry, which often touts interstitial local footage as a major benefit of nationally televised events. 

Those who have hazarded to travel downtown this week will have noticed other lively NFL-branded decor throughout the city as well. Destination Cleveland said that the six Cleveland script signs will serve as "fan activation areas" and that decorations will be visible on East 4th Street, the RTA's E-Line downtown trolley and elsewhere.

"As with every major event, our team places an emphasis on local engagement and providing a warm welcome to visitors upon arrival at the airport all the way through their journey into our downtown," said David Gilbert, the president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, in the release.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. New Owner to Transform Former Crop Space in Ohio City to 'Modern Supper Club' Read More

  2. Now Open: City Pop Sushi in Colorful Downtown Space Inspired by Japanese Pop Culture Read More

  3. Ideastream Suing CMHA and City of Cleveland for Public Records in Arthur Keith Shooting Read More

  4. Tim Ryan Launches Campaign for U.S. Senate with Extremely Weird Video Read More

  5. Machine Gun Kelly Playing the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland This December Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation