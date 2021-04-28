Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Scene & Heard

Advocates Emphasize the Scope of Plastic Pollution in Ohio

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 8:48 AM

click to enlarge The Ohio Department of Transportation spends $4 million annually to clean up roadside trash. - ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock
  • The Ohio Department of Transportation spends $4 million annually to clean up roadside trash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With Ohioans around the state taking part in Earth Day cleanup events, conservationists said there's no better time to discuss the impacts of plastic pollution.

Single-use cups, food containers and shopping bags are among the plastic items that never fully degrade, and a 2018 study found just 9% of the plastics ever created have been recycled.



Elissa Yoder Mann, conservation manager for the Sierra Club in Ohio, explained most of it ends up in a landfill, or littering the environment.

"All you have to do is drive down the highway or take a walk in your neighborhood, and you can see litter everywhere," Mann observed. "So many of us shop with our reusable tote bags, we recycle everything we can, yet the problem of plastic pollution continues. So clearly something isn't working."

Ohioans are giving not only their time but also their tax dollars for litter removal.

Mann explained the Ohio Department of Transportation spends $4 million annually to clean up roadside trash. By some estimates, landfills will hold up to 12 billion metric tons of plastics by 2025.

Shannon Pratt-Harrington, chief sustainability officer for Zero Waste Event Production in southeast Ohio, said the key to reducing waste is to start where it begins.

For example, she argued manufacturers are not being held accountable for the waste created in their packaging.

"We're so brainwashed in the idea that the packaging is somehow our fault," Pratt-Harrington asserted. "And that if you only made a better decision to, like, go to the farmers market or something, you would have that plastic packaging, but I feel like that's a little unfair when we could change a system."

Mann contended state leaders are turning a blind eye to the impact of plastics pollution.

"The U.N. has indicated that plastic pollution is a global, environmental catastrophe," Mann stressed. "States across the U.S. are passing legislation to reduce waste. Yet here, Ohio legislators are passing bills that make it illegal for communities to address plastic pollution."

Manufacturers are legally required to manage drop-off sites for batteries, paint, tires and similar toxic materials, but not plastic waste. They are also not required to help pay for the costs of recycling programs or litter removal.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. New Owner to Transform Former Crop Space in Ohio City to 'Modern Supper Club' Read More

  2. An Appeals Court Overturned Two Cleveland Men's 2007 Attempted Murder Convictions. Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Still Think They Got It Right Read More

  3. Councilman Breathes Fire On Frank Jackson's Proposed New Special Events Division Read More

  4. DeWine Says Ohio Can Resume Johnson & Johnson Vaccines, Summit Co. Will Begin Using J&J Shot Again at Mass Vax Site Read More

  5. Terminal Tower Will Be Lit Up in NFL Teams' Colors When They're on the Clock During Draft Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation