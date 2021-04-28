Savage Love: Should I Go to a Homophobe's Wedding?

Joe Newton

Dan Savage is back for this week's questions

I think you're fine, NADS, so long as you've taken a moment to think about why you're burdened with this "preference." Our sexual attractions, orientations, and preferences are easily distorted and limited by prejudice. If you reflect on what might be at the root of your "preference" for men who are straight (or for men who'll tell you they are), NADS, you might be able to open yourself up to more partners. But a person can reflect day and night for decades and still feel the same way. At the very least, though, we can all be thoughtful about our erotic and/or sexual biases, take responsibility for them, be considerate about how we express them, and — perhaps most importantly — do our best not to transmit them. I'm not into shame, but not finding a particular group of people attractive for whatever reason is something we can keep to ourselves — not just to avoid doing harm to people we aren't attracted to, but to avoid passing our erotic biases and limitations on to the next generation.I would send my regrets along with a broken toaster and the wrong receipt.I've never seen the film, but a quick Google search of "Withnail and I" and "homophobic" brings up nearly 100,000 results. Apparently one of the film's main characters (Uncle Monty) is a "predatory homosexual" who makes an unwelcomeseries of advances on one of the male leads. "Is the film homophobic? Yes, undoubtedly," Philip Caveney writes at Bouquets & Brickbats. Richard Griffiths, the actor who plays Monty, "somehow manages to evoke genuine sympathy for a tragic character who is, more than anything else, lonely — but all the talk about buggery by force does make you feel rather uncomfortable." The film was released in 1987 — which in no way excuses the homophobia, of course, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a popular film released in 1987 that wasn't deeply homophobic either by commission (the hateful portrayal of gay characters) or by omission (the complete absence of gay characters). Still, the film doesn't portray homosexuality, FOW; it portrays an individual homosexual. It was doubtless a damaging portrayal at the time, as there were so few other representations of gay characters on TV or in film back then. But viewed now — viewed at a time when there are more representations of gay people in film and television than ever before — it doesn't have the power to do the same damage. So go ahead and recommend the film to your son, FOW, with the appropriate qualifiers and apologies.If he did that ... if he broke up with you like that ... you didn't like him. Not really. You liked the idea of him you formed in your head. He gave you the outline of a decent guy, and you filled that outline in with everything you hoped he was, i.e., a kind, loving, decent guy who was as into you as you were into him. Or at the very least, SADONE, a guy who cared enough about your feelings to end things in a kind and considerate manner if it came to that. You can and should feel sad about losing the guy you hoped he was, but don't feel sad about losing the guy he turned out to be. Because that guy was an asshole.It's good advice for men who suffer from premature ejaculation (PE) — don't try to stop that first orgasm, and you're likely to last longer as you build to a second — but that advice works better for younger men with shorter refractory periods. The older a man gets, the longer his refractory period becomes. If your partner's second orgasm took 12-24 hours to arrive, well, that's a long time to wait, no condom or no new condom. Older guys with premature ejaculation might want to try low-dose SSRIs, i.e., anti-depressants; one of the side effects of SSRIs is delayed ejaculation, and studies have shown that they're a pretty effective treatment for PE.Considering how many people wind up in sexless relationships, ASPIE, it stands to reason that some not-insignificant percentage of the population wants a sexless relationship. But so long as people who want intimate-but-sexless relationships don't feel comfortable asking for it — so long as guys like you and DTFOMBNB assume no one else could possibly want what you're offering and so you don't offer, e.g., you don't put it out there on the dating apps — you're going to have a hard time finding each other.