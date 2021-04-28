Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

C-Notes

Soccer Mommy Slated to Play Grog Shop in September

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge Indie singer-songwriter Sophie Allison. - BRIAN ZIFF
  • Brian ZIff
  • Indie singer-songwriter Sophie Allison.
Soccer Mommy (aka Nashville singer-songwriter Sophie Allison released her critically-acclaimed sophomore album color theory last year and wound up on year-end lists from publications such as New York Magazine’s Vulture, The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, Pitchfork, Noisey, Stereogum, Paste, UPROXX and NYLON.

This week, Allison announced her long-delayed U.S. headline tour in support of the record.



She performs on Sept. 28 at the Grog Shop.

Squirrel Flower will provide support.

Tickets for the Soccer Mommy show at the Grog Shop go on sale at noon Friday.

