Genesis to Play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in November on First North American Tour in 14 Years

Genesis has a Cleveland date on its North American tour

Tickets will be available first through a presale on Wednesday, May 5th. The Verified Fan program aims to create a safe and reliable ticket-buying experience. It helps ensure that tickets get into the hands of real fans first. Fans must register for access between now and Sunday, May 2nd at 11:59 pm ET. If verified and selected, fans can secure their tickets beginning Wednesday, May 5th, at 10:00 am ET. To register, please visit RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.



Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, May 7th at noon at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

The major Cleveland concert announcements for 2021 continue to roll in as fans get ready for a summer and fall of sweet live musical redemption after a year of the pandemic.Genesis announced details and dates today for its highly anticipated North American tour, its first in the states in 14 years.The 2010 Rock Hall inductees will stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, November 30th."The Last Domino? tour dates have Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford, playing major cities across the U.S. and Canada this November and December 2021. The group will be joined by Nic Collins on drums, and the band’s long-time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer."And here's how to score a seat: