Friday, April 30, 2021
Cavs Were Wise to Dump Kevin Porter Jr. for Nothing. Very Smart Move. A+
By Sam Allard
on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 12:38 PM
Very cool that the Cavs let the stud Kevin Porter Jr. bounce and got absolutely nothing in return. Truly, A+ work by the front office. No seriously. Galaxy-brain management: drafting a teenager with known off-court issues and then dumping him for a second-round pick that will never materialize after he got upset his locker had been handed over to a new player, never mind that the outburst probably bubbled up only after weeks of being benched for reasons that neither he, nor the fan base, nor the local media ever seemed to fully understand. Incredible process from start to finish. Super! And may I say — isn't it beautiful see the front office follow through on its commitment to working with troubled players? Get the hankies and the checkbooks out, folks. This is a franchise for which the prioritization of mental health simply cannot be overstated — just have a look at Kevin Love, temper-tantrum-haver and mental health global ambassador. I mean talk about a great culture. Plus, it's not like the Cavs could have used KPJ's scoring punch this season. It was definitely a very wise and compassionate, but especially savvy, move to publicly announce that the team wanted no more of this titillating prospect, long considered to be the brightest light among Cleveland's young core, after the locker room incident. They really ensured the highest possible return via trade. SA-VVY, fellas. Man, talk about a winning culture. Very good to be rid of the youngest player ever to drop 50/11 in a game. Cavs fans are so happy today! What a fun experience.
