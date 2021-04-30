Local Punk Band Idle Minds Releases New Music Video

click to enlarge Courtesy of Trevor Stout

The local punk band Idle Minds.

Local singer-songwriter Trevor Stout got his start at open mic nights at places such as Brothers Lounge, the Winchester, Kelley’s Pub and Stella’s Music Club and then started playing bigger shows with his indie rock act shelter pup.Stout has just formed a new band, Idle Minds, and the punk group recently released its anthemic first single, “Blossom.”The group also teamed up with locally based In Bloom Productions on the accompanying music video, which alternates between footage of band members performing the catchy tune from a living room and loading their gear into Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood (who even put the band's name on the marquee for the clip!) for a gig.