Chris Renzema's Hope or Nostalgia Tour Coming to Grog Shop in October

Hoganson Media Relations

Christian singer-songwriter Chris Renzema.

Christian singer-songwriter Chris Renzema just announced plans for his 29-city Hope or Nostalgia tour.Renzema’s 2020 tour was virtually sold out before it was cancelled due to the pandemic. Now, Renzema has rebooked the shows into many of those same markets, and some locations have moved to larger venues to accommodate a demand for tickets.“I’m so excited to be back on the road after over a year and a half — it’s a really emotional thing. I can’t believe it’s finally happening,” says Renzema in a press release. Chris Renzema performs on Oct. 16 at at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. “This year has been a journey, and music has been the constant. I can’t wait to share these songs and hear everyone blasting my ears out!”The tour supports Renzema's sophomore LP,, an album that allows Renzema to explore his spirituality.“It’s really easy to think that God is in the growth, but that He’s not in the empty field. It’s an unfortunate thing that we tie together the barren field as somehow a sign of a lack of favor or of God’s presence, but things need to rest in order to grow,” says Renzema. “You can be upset that your plans got destroyed or you can find a new way forward.”Along with the LP, Renzema released an EP of B-sides EP earlier this year. The five-song, live studio recording features “Tear My House Down,” the Air1 Radio Network-featured “Springtime,” and the-featured single “Mercy.” The EP’s songs were also captured on video forvideo documentary.“A lot of what I wrote for the last project has taken on new meaning in the pandemic,” says Renzema. “And singing about waiting on a season to change or sitting it out through a hard time means a lot more to me now that it did then.”