Tuesday, May 4, 2021

C-Notes

Update: Ekoostik Hookah Releases NFT in Advance of 30th Anniversary Concert

Posted By on Tue, May 4, 2021 at 2:21 PM

click to enlarge 92824-1615343376691-eh30-square-01.png
Update: In advance of its upcoming 30th anniversary concert, the Ohio-based jam band ekoostik hookah has released its first official NFT. The unique NFT collection marks the release of the band's new album 31 West, and each NFT purchased will unlock the unreleased single "Gray Sky Blue." The band recorded 31 West live, and it features a mixture of unreleased songs and fan favorites.

"The NFT collection offers fans a unique opportunity to purchase an authenticated digital collectible while supporting the band directly," reads a press release about the project.



The initial NFT collection consists of three levels: Silver, Gold and Diamond. Benfits include signed screen printed posters and unreleased music, but the Diamond level offers one lucky fan "VIP for Life" at all ekoostik hookah festivals and shows in the known universe. All three NFT levels feature animated posters that have unreleased music playing on loop.

You can purchase an official ekoostik hookah NFT at fanaply.com/category/ekoostikhookah.

Original Post 3/12/2021: Formed in 1991, the Ohio-based jam band ekoostik hookah has hosted more than 50 iterations of Hookahville, a biannual festival usually held over Memorial and Labor Day weekends. Over the decades, the festival has featured national acts such as Ratdog, Gov't Mule, Umphrey's McGee, Béla Fleck & the Flecktones, Blues Traveler, and countless others. The group has achieved success and longevity largely without the support of mainstream media, corporate management, or even a record label.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the band will host a special socially distanced outdoor event on May 14 and 15 at Legend Valley featuring support from Keller Williams, Ed McGee, Glostik Willy, and more

As part of the two-day concert, former band member Ed McGee (vocals, guitar) will join local favorite Nat Reeb (vocals, acoustic guitar) for a unique set consisting only of songs written by McGee and the late John Mullins, who co-founded hookah in 1991.

“The set will provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for both long-time fans and newcomers alike, as the band pays homage to both Ed [McGee] and John [Mullins]'s legacies as former members,” reads a press release about the event.

Hookah will perform four additional original sets across the two nights.

Social distancing measures will be in place throughout the weekend, and fans will enjoy the shows from "concert pods" which measure eight feet-by-eight feet with six-foot lanes between each pod. While inside their pods, fans will be able to enjoy the shows mask-free, per state and local health guidelines.

Concert pod tickets to ekoostik hookah's 30th anniversary concert start at $199.99, which includes pod access for two people for the entire weekend along with free parking. Legend Valley is also offering a limited number of campsites starting at just $100 per concert pod for the weekend.

The venue is located approximately 30 miles east of downtown Columbus. A mere 1,500 total tickets will be sold for the event.

Tags: , , ,

