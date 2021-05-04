Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

C-Notes

Gojira Heading to the Agora in October

Posted By on Tue, May 4, 2021 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge The hard rock act Gojira. - COURTESY OF ELEKTRA RECORDS
  • Courtesy of Elektra Records
  • The hard rock act Gojira.
The hard rock act Gojira just announced plans for a fall U.S. headline tour.

The trek kicks off in early October and heads to the Agora on Oct. 29.



A presale is currently underway, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The tour supports the band's new album, Fortitude, and comes just as the band has concluded a month-long fundraising initiative in support of the indigenous-owned NGO the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), a group that advocates for environmental and cultural rights of indigenous tribes in the Amazon.

The month-long charitable campaign raised over $300,000 through an auction and raffle of one-of-a-kind items from the band and its friends in high profile acts such as Metallica, Tool, Slipknot, Slayer and Slash. All proceeds will go to APIB to support its work aiding the indigenous tribes of the Amazon.

