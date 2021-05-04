Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Bites

Pier W Lands on OpenTable's Ranking of the 100 Best Brunches in America

Posted By on Tue, May 4, 2021 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge Pier W is magical, and OpenTable agrees - PHOTO BY CECELIA ELLIS
  • Photo by Cecelia Ellis
  • Pier W is magical, and OpenTable agrees

Restaurant reservation and review platform OpenTable on Monday released its 2021 list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America, and Pier W made the cut, coming in at No. 73 and one of only three Ohio spots on the list.

According to an OpenTable release, the Best Brunch Restaurants in America list was culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of 30,000 restaurants in 50 states and Washington, D.C.



California is the most recognized state, landing 17 restaurants on the list. It's followed by Florida and Pennsylvania with eight winning restaurants each. Illinois and Texas are each home to seven winning restaurants, while Georgia, Minnesota and Nevada claim six honorees apiece.

